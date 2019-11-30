La Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) retirará "con carácter inmediato" la campaña de publicidad de apuestas online que aparecía en algunos de sus autobuses al considerarla "inadecuada".
"EMT va a retirar con carácter inmediato la campaña de publicidad de apuestas online de sus autobuses por considerarla inadecuada", ha manifestado la empresa pública en su perfil de Twitter.
Así se ha manifestado la empresa después de que esta campaña publicitaria haya sido criticada por, entre otras personas, la portavoz mediática de Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, quien ha calificado la campaña de "vergüenza".
Maestre había pedido este mismo sábado en Twitter que el gobierno municipal retirase "ya" la publicidad de las casas de apuestas en los autobuses. "¡Difunde para que les llegue!", terminaba el mensaje.
El Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid acordó a mediados de mes la tramitación urgente del decreto que suspenderá temporalmente la concesión de nuevas licencias de apertura de establecimientos de juegos colectivos de dinero y azar, salones de juego y locales específicos de apuestas.
Comentarios
