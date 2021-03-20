Estás leyendo: La EMT de València estudiará la queja presentada por la expulsión de un joven con autismo de un autobús

La EMT de València estudiará la queja presentada por la expulsión de un joven con autismo de un autobús

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 14 de marzo, cuando a algún pasajero le molestó las estereotipias que realizaba Eduardo, un joven con autismo de 36 años, y se quejó al conductor.

Un autobús de la línea C1 pasa al lado de los maceteros colocados en la Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia.
La EMT de Valencia ha asegurado que estudiará la queja presentada ante la Oficina de Atención al Cliente (OAC) por la Plataforma de Defensa TEA tras denunciar la expulsión el pasado domingo de un joven de 34 años con autismo y una discapacidad intelectual del 67% de un autobús municipal.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 14 de marzo cuando a algún pasajero le molestó las estereotipias que realizaba Eduardo, un joven con autismo de 36 años, y se quejó al conductor. El chófer mandó callar a Eduardo, y le amenazó con expulsarlo del autobús, indicó la asociación en un comunicado.

A los pocos minutos se presentaron dos agentes de la Policía Local a petición del conductor y le obligaron a bajar del autobús y una vez en la calle los agentes le cachearon y le interrogaron para después "abandonarlo a su suerte en un sitio desconocido". La Plataforma ha denunciado los hechos ante la Policía Nacional y ha presentado asimismo una queja ante la EMT.

En este sentido, fuentes de la empresa municipal de transportes han precisado que el conductor recibió una queja de unas pasajeras y activó el protocolo de actuación, dejando en manos de la policía la investigación.

