Encuesta | ¿Crees que todas las playas deberían permitir el nudismo?

En 'Público' te queremos consultar si consideras idóneo que se practique el nudismo en todas las playas

Una pareja camina por una playa nudista en Oaxaca, al suroeste de Mexico.
Una pareja camina por una playa nudista en Oaxaca, al suroeste de Mexico. EP

Madrid

Llega el verano y con él la vieja disyuntiva sobre la idoneidad o no de permitir practicar el nudismo en todas las playas. ¿Debería permitirse el nudismo en cualquier playa? Participa en nuestra encuesta.

El debate está abierto. Dos formas de entender el disfrute playero se confrontan aquí. Esperamos tu opinión al respecto. ¿Te gustaría que se pudiera practicar el nudismo en todas las playas?

