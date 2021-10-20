Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Se debería legalizar el cannabis en España?

Encuesta | ¿Se debería legalizar el cannabis en España?

El Congreso rechazó este martes la propuesta de ley presentada por Más País para la regulación del cultivo, comercialización y consumo con los votos en contra de PSOE, PP y Vox.

Unos 3,2 millones españoles consume habitualmente cannabis y, a pesar de la legislación prohibicionista, su uso no ha parado de crecer en los últimos 25 años. Ana Escobar / EFE

MADRID

El voto en contra de PSOE, PP y Vox impidió este martes tomar en consideración la primera proposición de ley integral para la regulación del cannabis que ha llegado al pleno del Congreso de la mano de Más País. La iniciativa de la formación liderada por Íñigo Errejón se basa en la "salud, economía y libertad" y para quitar a las mafias el control de la sustancia.

Salvo sorpresas o giros inesperados de guion, el PSOE mantendrá la misma posición con las otras dos leyes de regulación, también de carácter integral, que fueron presentadas en la Cámara poco después que la de Más País, una por su grupo socio de Gobierno, Unidas Podemos, y la tercera por Esquerra. De momento, los socialistas consideran que todo lo que tenga que ver con el cannabis deberá ser abordado en la subcomisión creada, a propuesta del PNV, para abordar su posible legalización, pero únicamente con fines medicinales.

Y tú, ¿qué crees? ¿Se debería legalizar el cannabis en España? Participa en el debate y vota en nuestra encuesta. Si no puedes visualizarla, accede a ella a través de este enlace.

