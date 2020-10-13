madridActualizado:
Las mujeres están más dispuestas a que se celebre un debate sobre república o monarquía, según recoge Pikara Magazine, tras la publicación de la encuesta de 40dB impulsada por 16 medios independientes, entre los que se encuentra Público.
Los datos de la encuesta establecen que un 40,9% votaría a favor de una república, frente a un 34,9% que preferiría una monarquía. En concreto, el 30,7% de las mujeres estaría a favor de una monarquía, mientras que el 41% votaría sí a una república. En el caso de los hombres, el 39,4% apoyaría a la monarquía, frente al 40,8% a favor de una república.
El 49,8% de las mujeres está a favor de que se celebre un referéndum sobre república o monarquía. El 45,6% de los hombres también lo apoyaría. Por el contrario, solo el 29,4% de las mujeres considera que no es necesario celebrar este debate frente al 43,2% de los hombres.
Además, el 20,7% de las mujeres dudan de la necesidad de realizar un referéndum, mientras que un 11,2% de los hombres responde lo mismo.
