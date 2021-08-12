Estás leyendo: Una enfermera negacionista inyecta a miles de alemanes una solución salina en lugar de la vacuna

Una enfermera negacionista inyecta a miles de alemanes una solución salina en lugar de la vacuna

Las autoridades del norte de Alemania han tenido que notificar a los afectados para que reciban una verdadera dosis contra la covid-19. La mujer ponía en duda en sus redes la eficacia de las vacunas.

Una enfermera preparada una dosis de la vacuna de Moderna en Dresde, Alemania
Una enfermera extrae una dosis de la vacuna BioNtech contra la enfermedad por coronavirus en un centro de vacunación en Dresden, Alemania. Matthias Rietschel / Reuters

Hace meses que te vacunaste contra la covid-19 y ahora sientes que tienes total inmunidad contra la enfermedad que hizo que tuvieras que encerrarte en casa hace un año y medio. Pero recibes una llamada de un número desconocido y te dicen que realmente no tienes inmunidad y que debes de volver a vacunarte

Eso es lo que le ha pasado a más de ocho mil personas en el norte del Alemania después de que una enfermera les inyectase una solución salina en lugar de la genuina vacuna.

Este martes una investigación policial ha descubierto que una enfermera perteneciente a la Cruz Roja inyectó presuntamente falsas vacunas a miles de alemanes, según ha podido saber Reuters.

A pesar de que el líquido es inofensivo, las personas vacunadas pertenecían a grupos de riesgo, ya que eran mayores que se vacunaron entre los meses de marzo y abril. Por lo tanto, tenían un alto riesgo de padecer la enfermedad y que resultara mortal.

No hay confirmación oficial, pero sí  publicaciones negacionistas en redes

Según la policía, basada en declaraciones de testigos, existía una "sospecha razonable de peligro". Los motivos que llevaron a la enfermera a realizar este acto no estaban claros, pero según los investigadores de la policía, la mujer compartía en sus redes sociales opiniones escépticas sobre las vacunas. 

Según la emisora de radio y televisión NDR, la sospechosa está siendo investigada por una unidad especial de delitos de motivación política.

