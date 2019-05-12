Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Entra en vigor el registro de horas de la jornada laboral 

Estos registros deberán conservarse durante cuatro años y estar disponibles para el trabajador, sus representantes sindicales y la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social. No tenerlos será motivo de sanción grave con multa de entre 626 y 6.250 euros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
¿Qué te parece que se obligue a todos los empleados a fichar a diario en el trabajo? FOTO: Europa Press

¿Qué te parece que se obligue a todos los empleados a fichar a diario en el trabajo? FOTO: Europa Press

Hoy entra en vigor el registro de la jornada laboral que obliga a todas las empresas a anotar diariamente las horas de trabajo de sus empleados con el objetivo de controlar posibles excesos de jornada.

Este registro debe incluir el horario concreto de inicio y finalización de la jornada de cada empleado por el mecanismo que cada empresa acuerde con los representantes de los trabajadores o en su defecto, el que decida el empresario, y que puede ser desde manual hasta biométrico.

El Ministerio de Trabajo ha aclarado que el modelo de registro deberá ofrecer fiabilidad y acreditar que no es manipulable y que en él tendrán que constar, cuando estén reguladas en la empresa, las pausas y descansos de los trabajadores para que no computen como tiempo efectivo de trabajo.

Estos registros deberán conservarse durante cuatro años y estar disponibles para el trabajador, sus representantes sindicales y la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social. No tenerlos será motivo de sanción grave con multa de entre 626 y 6.250 euros.

La Inspección de Trabajo comenzará a exigir los registros desde el lunes 13 de mayo, aunque dará a las empresas un margen (no más de un mes) si ve buena voluntad y que está negociando con los representantes de los trabajadores

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad