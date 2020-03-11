Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre acusado de matar a su mujer y a su hija en Abanto

Detenido un hombre acusado de matar a su mujer y a su hija en Abanto

El hombre ha sido trasladado a un centro sanitario y está semiinconsciente, ya que al parecer ha ingerido un número indeterminado de pastillas.

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en las inmediaciones de la vivienda en la que han sido halladas muertas con signos de criminalidad dos mujeres | EP
Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en las inmediaciones de la vivienda en la que han sido halladas muertas con signos de criminalidad dos mujeres | EP

bilbao

Actualizado:

público / europa press

La Ertzaintza ha detenido sobre las cuatro y media de esta tarde en Portugalete al marido de la mujer asesinada junto a su hija en una vivienda de la localidad vizcaína de Abanto, como presunto autor del doble crimen.

El arrestado, localizado en unos trasteros de Portugalete, ha sido trasladado a un centro sanitario y está semiinconsciente, ya que al parecer ha ingerido un número indeterminado de pastillas, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Alrededor de las dos y cuarto de la tarde de este miércoles se ha recibido el aviso de que se había localizado los cuerpos de dos mujeres dentro de una vivienda con heridas de arma blanca. La Policía autonómica vasca trabaja con la hipótesis de que ha sido el marido y padre de las víctimas el que ha cometido el crimen y ha tratado de localizarle por varias calles de Santurtzi y finalmente lo ha encontrado en Portugalete.

De confirmarse como un caso de violencia machista por parte de la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género, el número de mujeres asesinadas ascendería a 16 en lo que va de año y a 1.049 desde 2003 -año en el que se inició el registro-.

El pasado viernes, Mónica -de 38 años fue disparada en la cabeza por su pareja en Villanueva de Castellón (Valéncia). Murió el pasado 8M en Hospital La Fe de València. Ahora, los investigadores tratan de averiguar si su asesino provocó a la víctima un aborto en 2019 tras propinarle una paliza.

