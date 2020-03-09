Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su pareja de un disparo en la cabeza en València

Un hombre mata a su pareja de un disparo en la cabeza en València

El asesinato se produjo el viernes por la noche. La mujer falleció el domingo.

Asistentes a la manifestación feminista de Madrid lucen carteles con nombres de mujeres víctimas de la violencia machista. JAIRO VARGAS
Asistentes a la manifestación feminista de Madrid lucen carteles con nombres de mujeres víctimas de la violencia machista. JAIRO VARGAS

VALÈNCIA

Actualizado:

EFE | público

Un hombre ha matado a su pareja en Villanueva de Castellón (València) tras dispararle en la cabeza, según han señalado este lunes fuentes de la investigación.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a la pareja de la víctima, un hombre que ha afirmado que el disparo que causó la muerte de la mujer se había producido de forma accidental, mientras limpiaba un arma de fuego. La mujer, de 38 años,  tenía un hijo menor de edad y no hay constancia de denuncias previas contra el presunto agresor por violencia de género, según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno contra la violencia de género. 

El asesinato se produjo el viernes por la noche y la víctima fue trasladada al Hospital La Fe de Valencia, donde falleció este domingo, coincidiendo con las multitudinarias manifestaciones que se celebraron con motivo del Día de la Mujer, en las que miles de mujeres salieron a la calle para clamar contra el machismo.

También ha tenido lugar en la misma semana en la que el Gobierno ha dado luz verde a la Ley Orgánica Integral de la libertad sexual, que considerará agresiones sexuales todas aquellas conductas que atenten contra la libertad sexual sin el consentimiento de otra persona y equiparará las víctimas de la violencia sexual con las de género. 

En lo que va de año ya son 15 las mujeres asesinadas por violencia machista 1.048 desde el año 2003.

