madridActualizado:
El escritor coruñés Manuel Rivas ha salido en defensa de la lengua gallega y ha pedido al presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, que derogue el decreto de "su exterminio" aprobado en 2010 por el Gobierno del PP.
En un comunicado a través de su cuenta de Twitter, el miembro permanente de la Academia Galega ha expresado que no asistirá a ningún acto en el que se encuentre Feijóo.
"Soy miembro permanente de la Academia Gallega: no asistiré a ningún evento en el que esté presente el presidente de la Xunta y su Gobierno mientras no deroguen el decreto de exterminio de la lengua gallega de 2010", ha afirmado.
Hace diez años la Xunta presentó el decreto de plurilingüismo que rebaja la enseñanza en gallego a un tercio del total de las horas. Un mandato que terminó con el mínimo del 50% de la docencia en gallego reduciendo el peso de la lengua en las aulas.
El último informe del Consejo de Europa que protege y fomenta las lenguas regionales volvió a criticar el modelo de Gobierno gallego, ya que no permite que el alumnado pueda estudiar íntegramente gallego.
La Real Academia Galega ya presentó en 2015 un recurso ante el Constitucional en favor de los derechos de los gallegohablantes, que son vulnerados con este mandato.
Además, entiende que este decreto elaborado por el PP fomenta una situación de inferioridad de la lengua gallega al excluir específicamente su uso en las materias científicas.
