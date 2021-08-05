España alcanza los 28 millones de inmunizados y cinco autonomías cruzan la meta del 70%

madrid
España ha completado la pauta de vacunación de 28.034.427 de personas, el 59,1 % de la población, y cinco comunidades -Asturias, Extremadura, Galicia, País Vasco y Castilla y León- han cruzado la meta del 70 % de inmunizados, el objetivo que el Gobierno espera haber conseguido a finales de agosto.
El ritmo de vacunación sigue creciendo en toda España y según los últimos datos publicados este jueves por el Ministerio de Sanidad en las últimas 24 horas han sido administradas 449.410 dosis, hasta alcanzar un total de 58.102.441, el 96 % de la dosis entregadas.
El avance del plan de vacunación ha permitido que cinco comunidades ya hayan llegado al objetivo de inmunidad de grupo, fijado inicialmente en el 70 % de pauta completa: Asturias (74,1 %), Extremadura (72,5 %), Galicia (72,2 %), País Vasco (70,4 %) y Castilla y León (70 %). Ya se aproximan a esa meta también Aragón (69,7 %) y Navarra (69,6 %).
Del total de personas mayores de 12 años con pauta completa 19.091.768 personas han recibido la vacuna de Pfizer, 2.440.946 la de Moderna, 4.658.033 la de AstraZeneca y 1.843.680 la vacuna de Janssen. Al menos han recibido una dosis 32.892.680 de personas, el 69,3 % de la población.
El total de dosis entregadas es 60.548.288, el 99,6 % de las recibidas, detalla el Ministerio de Sanidad. La cobertura de población vacunada mayor de 40 años es de 27.056.098, el 92,7 % han recibido al menos una dosis y el 89,2 % han completado la pauta.
