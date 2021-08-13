Estás leyendo: Casi toda España se encuentra en riesgo de incendios forestales por la ola de calor

Casi toda España se encuentra en riesgo de incendios forestales por la ola de calor

La AEMET pide extremar las medidas de prevención como no encender fuegos o acampar en las zonas autorizadas.

Los árboles calcinados en el incendio de Tarragona, ahora estabilizado. Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press

Casi toda España estará este viernes en riesgo de incendios debido a las altas temperaturas provocadas por la primera ola de calor del año en España, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

Así, el mapa de riesgo de incendios forestales para este viernes, recogido por Europa Press, sitúa en riesgo extremo (color rojo), muy alto (naranja) y alto (amarillo) a casi toda España. Por el contrario, A Coruña, Pontevedra, Cantabria, Valencia, Castellón y puntos de Asturias tendrán un riesgo bajo o moderado.

Para prevenir incendios forestales, Protección Civil pide prestar especial atención a las normas de la Comunidad Autónoma sobre prevención de incendios y periodos autorizados para realizar quemas de rastrojos; evitar arrojar cigarrillos, basuras y, especialmente, botellas de vidrio que hacen efecto lupa con el sol ya que las negligencias provocan gran parte de incendios forestales; o no encender fuegos u hogueras en el monte y terrenos próximos.

Además, recomienda acampar sólo en zonas autorizadas, ya que éstas cuentan con medidas de protección frente a un posible incendio y es más fácil la evacuación; si se descubre el fuego en su inicio, avisar al 112 inmediatamente; en caso de verse sorprendido por un incendio, evitar penetrar en el monte o bosque e ir siempre por zonas de gran visibilidad y libres de combustible. 

En caso de emergencia por incendio forestal, hay que atender siempre las indicaciones de las autoridades competentes.

