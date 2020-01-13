Público
España El grupo neonazi Hogar Social okupa un nuevo edificio en Madrid  

Se trata de la décima okupación en la historia de esta organización de extrema derecha, después de que el pasado viernes fueran desalojados de la anterior por la Policía Nacional. 

Nuevo edificio okupado por el grupo de extrema derecha Hogar Social./ Google Maps

Los neonazis de Hogar Social han okupado este lunes el edificio sede de la antigua clínica Nuevo Parque, situada en el madrileño distrito de Chamberí, después de que fueran desalojados el pasado viernes de un inmueble en la calle Cristino Martos, en pleno barrio de Malasaña, en lo que era un antiguo local de Comisiones Obreras. 

Con esta se trata de la décima okupación y el noveno desalojo de Hogar Social Madrid desde su constitución en 2014. El primero fue edificio del barrio de Tetuán. De ahí pasaron a la vieja sede del Ministerio de Trabajo, en la calle de Bretón de los Herreros, y después al edificio del Fórum Filatélico, en José Abascal. A finales de 2015 sus miembros se marcharon a la sede del Noticiario Documental (No-Do), en Joaquín Costa.

En diciembre de 2016 los miembros del colectivo de corte neonazi pasaron a un edificio de la calle Velázquez y en abril de 2017 se trasladaron a otro de la plaza de Colón. A continuación, pasaron por dos inmuebles del madrileño barrio de Salamanca: uno en la calle Juan Bravo y otro en Príncipe de Vergara. El último, desalojado hace unos días, era una antigua sede de CCOO en la plaza Cristino Martos, cerca del Conde Duque.

