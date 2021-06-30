Una de cada siete playas galardonadas con Bandera Azul está en España: consúltalas aquí

madridActualizado:
España vuelve a ser reconocida por su cumplimiento de los máximos estándares de calidad internacional en el mantenimiento de sus playas. Es líder del ranking en Banderas Azules con 615 playas y 96 puertos deportivos premiados. Con este aumento de 26 playas y dos puertos, España se coloca una vez más y de manera indiscutible en la primera posición de la lista.
"Una de cada siete Banderas Azules que ondean en el mundo está en España. Nuestro país es líder mundial en la calidad de sus playas desde 1994", ha señalado Fernando Valdés, Secretario de estado de Turismo.
Las playas y puertos deportivos con Bandera Azul impulsan una oferta turística con garantías ambientales. "Nunca, hasta esta crisis, los valores de Bandera Azul habían sido más necesarios, sus criterios más exigentes ni nuestro apoyo y el reconocimiento de su utilidad social, más merecido y amplio", declara José R. Sánchez Moro, cofundador de la Fundación para la Educación Ambiental (FEE).
La Organización Mundial del Turismo (OMT) ha participado en el Jurado Internacional que ha concedido 4825 Banderas Azules en los 47 países participantes. Recientemente ha presentado un informe en el G20 "Las nuevas Recomendaciones de la OMT para la Transición a una Economía Verde de Viajes y el Turismo", que adelanta un cambio de postura internacional.
"Desdela OMT hacemos un llamamiento a los Gobiernos Nacionales para que las políticas de Turismo sean una palanca de cambio en la crisis climática y que se avance en un compromiso sostenible para el COP26, que se celebrará en 2021", declara Manuel Butler, Director Ejecutivo de la OMT.
