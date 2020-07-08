Estás leyendo: España redujo sus emisiones de CO2 un 6,2% en el último año

España redujo sus emisiones de CO2 un 6,2% en el último año

El sector del transporte continúa siendo el más contaminante, ya que generó el 29% del total de emisiones. 

Imagen de Madrid sin la contaminación habitual. EFE/Fernando Villar

alejandro tena

313,5 millones de toneladas de CO2. Esta es la cifra de emisiones brutas que España liberó a la atmósfera en 2019, lo que significa una reducción del 6,2% respecto al año anterior, según los datos avanzados este miércoles por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.

Los datos muestran por ende una reducción global de las emisiones, a pesar de que 2019 fue un año hidrológicamente seco –con una producción hidráulica de -27,6%– y en un contexto económico favorable, lo que evidencia "un desacoplamiento de las emisiones respecto al crecimiento económico", según el propio Ministerio.

En cualquier caso, el transporte continúa siendo el sector que más emisiones causa, el 29% del total, seguido de la industria (20,6%), la generación de electricidad (13,5%), la agricultura y ganadería en su conjunto (12,5%), el consumo de combustibles en los sectores residencial, comercial e institucional (8,8%), y los residuos (4,3%).

