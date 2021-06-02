madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 4.984 nuevos casos de covid-19, 2.346 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 5.007 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.687.762 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 118,54, frente a 120,33 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 56.249 positivos.
En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 66 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 54 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 80.049 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 81 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
La ocupación en las UCI mejora
La presión de las UCI continúa su lento descenso hasta el 12,8% (cinco décimas menos que este martes) y la media nacional se sitúa en el 12,8%. Solo Madrid (26,8%) sigue con alta ocupación (por encima del 25 %), tras la mejora de La Rioja.
La ocupación hospitalaria ha bajado ligeramente (una décima), hasta el 3,6%.
Entre el 23 y el 29 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 695.351 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 445.380 han sido PCR y 249.971 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.478,65. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 4,86%.
