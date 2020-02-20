Estás leyendo: Las mujeres rurales: "Cuando nos marchamos, los pueblos se masculinizan"

España vaciada Las mujeres rurales: "Cuando nos marchamos, los pueblos se masculinizan"

La Federación de Asociaciones de Mujeres Rurales reivindica su papel estratégico en la España vaciada y la lucha contra el reto demográfico: "Tenemos claro que sin ingresos dignos nosotras no nos vamos a quedar".

La presidenta de la Federación de Asociaciones de Mujeres Rurales, Teresa López. / Europa Press
madrid

europa press

La presidenta de la Federación de Asociaciones de Mujeres Rurales (Fademur), Teresa López, ha defendido el papel de la mujer para luchar contra el reto demográfico. "Lo primero que tenemos que hacer es que quienes estamos nos podamos quedar, sobre todo las mujeres, porque cuando nosotras nos marchamos los pueblos se masculinizan", ha señalado López.

Así lo ha manifestado este jueves 20 de febrero la presidenta de Fademur durante la inauguración del Segundo Encuentro Estatal de Emprendedores Ruraltivity, que se celebra en el CaixaForum de Madrid.

"Siguen existiendo demasiados estereotipos" sobre quiénes son las mujeres rurales

Asimismo, López ha lamentado que "siguen existiendo demasiados estereotipos" sobre quiénes son las mujeres rurales y ha destacado que "lo más innovador, lo más moderno y lo más sostenible" que se está implementando en el mundo rural "lo están poniendo en marcha las mujeres". "Tenemos claro que sin ingresos dignos nosotras no nos vamos a quedar. Las mujeres rurales movilizáis muchísimo", ha subrayado la presidenta de Fademur.

Para la nueva secretaria general para el Reto Demográfico, Elena Cebrián, afrontar este reto "es garantizar que cualquier proyecto pueda desarrollarse con libertad". "Necesitamos ejemplos, pero no heroínas. La Estrategia Nacional para el Reto Demográfico debe ser una responsabilidad de todos", ha precisado.

