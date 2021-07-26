Estás leyendo: ¿Qué es esto y por qué sobresale de una roca de Marte?

Perseverance trajo diez brocas a Marte. La mayoría son para recolectar muestras; otras, como la de la foto, son para pulir rocas (pulir la superficie exterior). Todo eso es parte de llegar a las pistas científicas escondidas dentro de las rocas.

Broca dejada en el suelo de Marte por el rover Perseverance.
Broca dejada en el suelo de Marte por el rover Perseverance. NASA/ JPL / Europa Press

madrid

Una broca desechada, usada por el rover Perseverance de Marte para limpiar la superficie de objetivos de interés en el suelo del cráter Jezero, protagoniza una de las imágenes destacadas de la misión.

¿Qué es esto y por qué sobresale de una roca de Marte?, se pregunta la cuenta en Twitter de la misión en respuesta al interés despertado por el público, que la votó como imagen de la semana del 18 al 24 de julio.

Esta broca en particular se instaló antes del lanzamiento, para cerrar el taladro y mantener el interior protegido. Para mantener su ciencia limpia y clara, Persverance la dejó atrás en su camino antes de comenzar a recolectar muestras con brocas nuevas e impecables.

La broca abrasiva fue utilizada para limpiar un pequeño agujero en la roca.

