CÉSAR STRAWBERRY

Estos son los seis tuits por los que el Supremo condenó a Strawberry a un año de prisión

El Tribunal Constitucional ha anulado la sentencia del Supremo que consideró culpable al líder de Def con Dos de un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo

César Strawberry durante la jornada de '5 años de Leyes de Mordaza' organizada por la PDLI en el Congreso de los Diputados. / PDLI

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El Tribunal Constitucional ha anulado la condena a un año de prisión al líder de Def con Dos César Strawberry. El cantante había sido condenado por el Supremo por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo y humillación a las víctimas por el contenido de seis mensajes que publicó en su perfil de la red social Twitter. 

Ahora, el Constitucional ha admitido que la decisión del Supremo vulneró su derecho a la libertad de expresión y que los mensajes que fueron condenados no merecen reproche penal. Estos son los tuits por los cuáles fue condenado César Strawberry: 

1. "El fascismo sin complejos de Esperanza Aguirre me hace añorar hasta los GRAPO"

2. "A Ortega Lara habría que secuestrarle ahora"

3. "Street Fighter, edición post ETA: Ortega Lara versus Eduardo Madina"

4. "Franco, Serrano Suñer, Arias Navarro, Fraga, Blas Piñar... Si no les das lo que a Carrero Blanco, la longevidad se pone siempre de su lado"

5."Cuántos deberían seguir el vuelo de Carrero Blanco".

6. "Ya casi es el cumpleaños del Rey ¡Qué emoción! (le voy a regalar) un roscón-bomba"

Ahora, cinco años después de su detención, Strawberry ha recibido con satisfacción la decisión del Constitucional: "Mi inocencia era evidente. Era algo que todo el mundo percibía así". El líder de Def con Dos también ha señalado en esta entrevista con Público que acudirá a los tribunales para defenderse de los que osen cuestionar su inocencia. 


