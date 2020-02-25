Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Constitucional anula la condena que el Supremo impuso a César Strawberry

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Tribunal Constitucional anula la condena que el Supremo impuso a César Strawberry

La Sentencia establece que la condena impuesta vulnera el derecho a la libertad de expresión del rapero.

César Strawberry, cantante de Def Con Dos. EFE
César Strawberry, cantante de Def Con Dos. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha anulado la condena que el Tribunal Supremo impuso en 2007 al líder de Def con Dos, César Strawberry, de un año de prisión por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo o humillación de las víctimas tras publicar varios mensajes en la red social Twitter.

La sentencia del Constitucional establece que la resolución impuesta por el Supremo vulnera el derecho a la libertad de expresión del rapero. En la sentencia conocida este martes, los magistrados confirman que los tuits de Strawberry no pueden ser perseguidos penalmente. La resolución ha sido aprobada por 11 votos a favor y un voto en contra, emitido por el magistrado Alfredo Montoya.

El Constitucional cree que en la sentencia del Supremo no se "ponderó lo suficiente" los derechos fundamentales en juego. Además, defienden que la sentencia no cumple "con la necesaria suficiencia" "al negar la necesidad de valorar, entre otros aspectos, la intención comunicativa del recurrente en relación con la autoría, contexto y circunstancias de los mensajes emitidos".

En la resolución en la que se estima el recurso de amparo, también se concluye en que el Supremo no vulneró su derecho fundamental a un proceso con todas las garantías cuando se revocó la absolución decretada en primera instancia por la Audiencia Nacional, que argumentó de que "no se ha acreditado" que el cantante buscase "defender los postulados de una organización terrorista", ni "despreciar ni humillar a sus víctimas". 

Después, el Supremo consideró que los mensajes sí tenían relevancia penal porque, según la su escrito, "alimentan el discurso del odio, legitiman el terrorismo como fórmula de solución de los conflictos sociales y obligan a la víctima al recuerdo de la lacerante vivencia de la amenaza, el secuestro o el asesinato de un familiar cercano". Ahora, el Constitucional vuelve a negar esta postura y le concede el amparo al rapero.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú