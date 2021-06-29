Las estrategias de la ultraderecha contra los derechos de las mujeres, a debate

madrid
Uno de los rasgos comunes que caracterizan a los movimientos de ultraderecha es su misoginia y antifeminismo. Tanto en las instituciones, cuando llegan a ellas, como en las redes sociales, asistimos a un fenómeno que intenta de forma constante desprestigiar al movimiento feminista, invisibilizar los problemas que afectan a las mujeres, negar la violencia machista y despreciar los derechos de la mitad de la población del planeta.
Durante las últimas semanas, numerosas firmas reconocidas de ámbitos académicos, políticos y activistas han aportado sus análisis en las páginas de Espacio Público, recogiendo ejemplos y experiencias internacionales.
El debate culmina el miércoles 30 de junio a las 22:00 horas, con el evento
Antifeminismo y extrema derecha, donde ponentes tan destacadas como Ma Eugenia Rodríguez Palop, Amelia Martínez Lobo e Hibai Arbide compartirán reflexiones sobre el antifeminismo de la extrema derecha, y cómo el feminismo despliega sus propias estrategias para hacerle frente.
