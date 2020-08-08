Estás leyendo: Se estrella un hidroavión que trabajaba en la extinción del incendio forestal de Ourense

Se desconocen todavía las causas del siniestro así como el estado de la tripulación de la aeronave que participaba en las labores de extinción del incendio del Parque Natural Baixa Limia-Serra do Xurés.

Un hidroavión durante las tareas de extinción en Cantabria. / EFE
Un hidroavión durante las tareas de extinción en Cantabria. / EFE

madrid

efe

Un hidroavión del dispositivo portugués de la lucha contraincendios se ha estrellado este sábado en Lobios (Ourense) cuando participaba en la extinción de un incendio forestal que afecta al Parque Natural Baixa Limia-Serra do Xurés, en la frontera entre ambos países.

De momento se desconocen las causas del siniestro así como el estado de la tripulación de la aeronave. En un vídeo difundido a través de las redes sociales por los asociación de bomberos Brif de Laza, se puede ver el avión estrellado, un avión anfibio Canadair y miembros de este cuerpo, perteneciente al dispositivo español trabajando en la zona del accidente.

Preguntadas por este suceso, fuentes de la Consellería do Medio Rural han indicado que están recabando información a fin de esclarecer las causas del accidente y si hubo heridos.

