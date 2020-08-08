Estás leyendo: La primera imagen de Juan Carlos I en Emiratos Árabes

La primera imagen de Juan Carlos I en Emiratos Árabes

A falta de confirmación por parte de la Casa Real, las primeras imágenes apuntan a que el monarca residirá en un lujoso hotel de Abu Dabi y no en República Dominicana, como se llegó a afirmar.

Fotografía de archivo de Juan Carlos I de septiembre de 2009. - AFP
El monarca Juan Carlos I, huido de España esta semana, se encontraría en Abu Dabi (Emiratos Árabes), según ha adelantado el diario digital de Mediaset, NIUS, quien ha publicado la primera imagen del emérito descendiendo de las escaleras del avión que le ha llevado a la capital emiratí.

A pesar de que todas las informaciones apuntaban a que Juan Carlos I viviría a partir de ahora en la República Dominica y aunque la Casa Real aún no se ha pronunciado al respecto, las imágenes parecen indicar que el monarca se exiliará finalmente en Abu Dabi. En todo caso se desconoce si esta será su última parada o se trata de un lugar de transición. 

Según apunta NIUS, Juan Carlos I, se encuentra ahora en un lujoso hotel de la capital después de que el Tribunal Supremo rechazara esta semana decretar medidas cautelares contra la decisión de trasladarse a vivir fuera de España del monarca después de  conocerse los extensos escándalos personales y financieros durante su reinado.

