Eurostat Las españolas son las europeas que más tarde estrenan su maternidad

Un 8,8% de los nacimientos de un primer hijo que tuvieron lugar en España en 2017 fueron de madres con 40 años o más, la proporción más elevada en los veintiocho países de la Unión Europea

De media en Europa un 4% de los primogénitos nacen de madres de 40 años o más..

Un 8,8% de los nacimientos de un primer hijo que tuvieron lugar en España en 2017 fueron de madres con 40 años o más, la proporción más elevada en los veintiocho países de la Unión Europea, informó hoy la oficina europea de estadística Eurostat.

Italia (8,6%), Grecia (6,6%), Luxemburgo e Irlanda (5,9%) siguen a España en esta clasificación, mientras que de media en Europa un 4% de los primogénitos nacen de madres de 40 años o más.

Por contra, apenas un 1,3% de madres lituanas que tienen a su primer hijo son mayores de 40 años, seguidas de las mujeres de Polonia (1,4%), Eslovaquia (1,5%) y Letonia (1,8%).

Por otro lado, las mayores tasas de madres que lo son por primera vez antes de cumplir los 20 años se dieron en Bulgaria (12,5% del total de nacimientos de un primer hijo, o uno de cada ocho), Rumanía (12,1%), Hungría (8,5%) y Eslovaquia (8,1%).

La primera maternidad antes de cumplir los 20 años se da en menor medida en Dinamarca (1% del total de primogénitos), Italia y Eslovenia (ambas 1,1%), Holanda (1,2%), Luxemburgo y Suecia (ambas 1,4%), y la media europea se sitúa en el 4%.

