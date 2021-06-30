madridActualizado:
La Fiscalía ha retirado su acusación contra Ángel Hernández, el hombre que ayudó a morir a su esposa, María José Carrasco, enferma terminal de esclerosis múltiple, en Madrid en 2019, y para el que pedía seis meses de prisión por cooperación al suicidio.
El Ministerio Público ha presentado en el juzgado un escrito para retirar la acusación en aplicación retroactiva de la modificación del Código Penal introducida por la ley de eutanasia, al estimar que Hernández se encuentra en un supuesto legalmente autorizado.
La Fiscalía, que cuando presentó su escrito dejó claro que no se opondría al indulto si Hernández fuese condenado, sostiene que la ley que acaba de entrar en vigor ha supuesto "el reconocimiento legal del derecho a poner fin a la vida en situaciones de padecimiento grave, crónico e imposibilitante o de enfermedad grave e incurable, pasando a proteger legalmente un derecho que antes no tenía cobertura legal".
En su informe, la Fiscalía diferencia entre requisitos y procedimiento y concluye que "el carácter disvalioso de los actos de cooperación al suicidio no puede hacerse depender de la efectiva tramitación administrativa seguida al objeto de lograr el reconocimiento del derecho", sino "de la efectiva concurrencia de los presupuestos materiales que permiten afirmar su nacimiento y titularidad".
Y explica que lo determinante será valorar si, de haber estado vigente la ley de eutanasia en el momento en que se produjo la muerte de María José Carrasco, se hubiera activado el procedimiento de asistencia a la prestación de ayuda a morir.
Así, concluye que "en este caso concreto" concurren los requisitos para entender que la conducta de Hernández no debe ser objeto de reproche penal.
