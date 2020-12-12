Ciudad Real
El obispo de Ciudad Real, Gerardo Melgar, ha invitado a los fieles y a "cuantas personas e instituciones de la Diócesis" que quieran hacerlo, a guardar un día de ayuno y oración el próximo miércoles, 16 de diciembre, ante la previsible y próxima aprobación de la ley de Eutanasia.
En un comunicado que ha colgado la Diócesis de Ciudad Real en su página web, consultada por Efe, el obispo ciudadrealeño invita a "pedir al Señor que inspire leyes que respeten y promuevan el cuidado de la vida humana". Melgar señala también en el comunicado que a esta jornada de ayuno están invitadas "cuantas personas e instituciones quieran a unirse a esta iniciativa".
El prelado recuerda que todos los obispos españoles, ante la previsible aprobación la próxima semana en el Congreso de los Diputados de la ley de Eutanasia, han recibido de la Secretaría General de la Conferencia Episcopal Española el borrador de una nota que refleja la postura de la Iglesia ante esta nueva norma y se les pide su adhesión a la misma.
En la nota, que se titula La vida es un don, la eutanasia un fracaso, se les pide que, si están de acuerdo con su contenido, comuniquen su aprobación y adhesión a la misma Secretaría General, apunta Melgar, que añade: "Yo ya he comunicado mi aprobación y adhesión a la misma porque estoy plenamente de acuerdo con lo que en ella se expresa".
