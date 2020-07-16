Palma de mallorcaActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha detenido este martes en Palma al propietario y a la jefa de operaciones de una empresa dedicada al lavado de vehículos acusados de explotar a un empleado con turnos de hasta 17 horas, sin días de libranza y cobrando 1,50 euros la hora.
La Jefatura Superior de la Policía Nacional en Baleares ha explicado en un comunicado que el trabajador, que se encontraba en situación irregular en España, llegó con su pareja procedente de Sudamérica en julio de 2019 y trabajó en la empresa de limpieza de vehículos desde el pasado agosto hasta marzo de este año.
La Policía ha señalado que los presuntos autores del delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores, pusieron a disposición del hombre una caseta de obra que formaba parte del recinto donde trabajaba y en la que vivía con su pareja, con la condición de que estuviera disponible para lavar coches las 24 horas del día.
