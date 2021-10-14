La factura de la electricidad aumenta un 44% en un año y dispara el IPC

,madridActualizado:
La subida estrepitosa del importe de la electricidad en los últimos meses debido al aumento de los precios en el mercado mayorista ha provocado que la factura de la luz haya aumentado un 44% en un año.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) ha publicado datos que vislumbran la gran subida experimentada también por la inflación, que llegó a un 0.8% en septiembre respecto al mes anterior y llegó hasta el 4%. Se trata de la cifra más alta de los últimos 13 años por el lastre del encarecimiento de la luz.
El Índice de Precios al Consumidor (IPC) encadena nueve meses de tasas positivas, como se puede extraer de los datos del INE. Si el Gobierno no hubiese puesto en marcha la bajada del IVA del impuesto a la electricidad del 21% al 10% ni la eliminación temporal del Valor de la Producción de Energía Eléctrica del 7%, esa subida hubiese llegado hasta el 4,5%, según las estimaciones.
Esta situación no evita Banco de España se muestre positivo en relación a la recuperación económica de la covid y prevé que el IPC se sitúe a final de año en el 2,1%, y llegue a descender hasta el 1,7% en 2022 y al 1,3% en 2023.
Desde el INE explican que la subida del IPC en septiembre afecta todas las comunidades autónomas. El mayor repunte de la tasa anual, de un punto, lo experimentó Cantabria, mientras que los menores incrementos, de cinco décimas, se dio en Navarra.
