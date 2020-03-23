Estás leyendo: Fallece Lucía Bosé a los 89 años

Público
Público

Fallece Lucía Bosé a los 89 años

Fuentes familiares no han precisado la causa de la muerte.

La actriz Lucía Bosé, acusada de apropiación indebida de un dibujo de Pablo Ruiz Picasso./EFE
La actriz Lucía Bosé, acusada de apropiación indebida de un dibujo de Pablo Ruiz Picasso./EFE

madrid

efe

La actriz Lucía Bosé ha fallecido a los 89 años, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes familiares, que no han precisado la causa de la muerte. Nacida en Milán, Bosé se dio a conocer por películas como Muerte de un ciclista, y se hizo muy popular en España tras casarse con el torero Luis Miguel Dominguín.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú