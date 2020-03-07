Fallece un trabajador de una fábrica de galletas en Palencia tras golpearse con una amasadora

PALENCIA
Un hombre de unos 40 años ha fallecido en un accidente en
una fábrica de galletas situada en la carretera Burgos - Portugal, en Venta de Baños (Palencia), tras golpearse con una amasadora, según informa el 1-1-2 a Europa Press.
El accidente se ha registrado poco antes de las 14.47 horas, momento en el que la sala de operaciones del 1-1-2 da aviso del incidente a la Guardia Civil (COS) de Palencia, a la Policía Local de Venta de Baños y a Emergencias Sanitarias - Sacyl, que envía un equipo médico de Venta de Baños y una UVI móvil.
En el lugar, el personal de Sacyl confirma el fallecimiento del trabajador.
