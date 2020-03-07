Estás leyendo: Fallece un trabajador de una fábrica de galletas en Palencia tras golpearse con una amasadora

Fallece un trabajador de una fábrica de galletas en Palencia tras golpearse con una amasadora

El personal de Sacyl ha confirmado el fallecimiento del trabajador.

Concentración UGT La Rioja por trabajador fallecido en accidente laboral

PALENCIA

europa press

Un hombre de unos 40 años ha fallecido en un accidente en
una fábrica de galletas situada en la carretera Burgos - Portugal, en Venta de Baños (Palencia), tras golpearse con una amasadora, según informa el 1-1-2 a Europa Press.

El accidente se ha registrado poco antes de las 14.47 horas, momento en el que la sala de operaciones del 1-1-2 da aviso del incidente a la Guardia Civil (COS) de Palencia, a la Policía Local de Venta de Baños y a Emergencias Sanitarias - Sacyl, que envía un equipo médico de Venta de Baños y una UVI móvil.

En el lugar, el personal de Sacyl confirma el fallecimiento del trabajador.

