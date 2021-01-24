Fallece uno de los trabajadores de Metro de Madrid por una enfermedad derivada de la exposición al amianto

MADRID
Un trabajador de Metro ha fallecido este domingo a consecuencia de la asbestosis (cáncer) derivada de la exposición a fibras de amianto presentes en la red del suburbano.
Según han explicado fuentes sindicales, se trata de Santos González, uno de los trabajadores que tenían reconocida la enfermedad profesional por los efectos de este material en su salud. Se incorporó a trabajar en el suburbano en 1976 y estuvo muchos años desplegado en el mantenimiento de escaleras mecánicas.
"Desde la tristeza e impotencia, seguimos y seguiremos en la lucha porque se imparta justicia", han asegurado desde CCOO tras la muerte de Santos, mientras que el Sindicato de Maquinistas han puesto en valor que fue "la primera cara del gran problema del amianto". Los restos mortales del trabajador de Metro estarán en la sala 9 del Tanatorio de La Paz a partir de las 17 horas.
Santos participó, ya enfermo, en la comisión de investigación de la Asamblea de Madrid sobre la presencia del amianto en el suburbano en 2018. Allí relató que un neumólogo del Hospital de La Paz le confirmó la asbestosis en 2016, pero que la compañía no le reconoció la enfermedad profesional hasta pasados dos años.
Asimismo, expuso que todos los trabajadores de mantenimiento conocían que había elementos con amianto en estos dispositivos, en concreto en unas zapatas de frenos y en un elemento de los reposamanos, y que cuando las manipulaban se desprendían fibras; pero que no se utilizaba ningún protocolo concreto ni equipos específicos para evitar riesgos de exposición.
