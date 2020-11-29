Estás leyendo: Fallecen dos ciclistas en un accidente con un coche en Barcelona

Fallecen dos ciclistas en un accidente con un coche en Barcelona

Un tercer ciclista ha sido trasladado en estado crítico al Hospital de Bellvitge de L'Hospitalet.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE
Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE.

Barcelona

efe

Dos ciclistas han fallecido este domingo y un tercero se encuentra en estado crítico en un accidente en el que se ha visto implicado un coche en la carretera C-1413a, a la altura de El Papiol (Barcelona), según informa el Servicio Catalán de Tráfico.

El accidente se ha producido poco antes de las 12:00 horas de hoy, por causas que se están investigando. La muerte de los dos ciclistas eleva a 97 las víctimas mortales en las carreteras catalanas en lo que va de año.

El siniestro en el que se han visto implicados los tres ciclistas y un coche se ha producido en el punto kilométrico 5 de la C-1413a, a la altura de esta población de la comarca del Baix Llobregat.

A consecuencia del accidente, dos de los tres ciclistas han fallecido mientras que un tercero ha sido trasladado en estado crítico al Hospital de Bellvitge de L'Hospitalet (Barcelona).

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han recibido el aviso del siniestro a las 11.52 horas de este domingo, y hasta el lugar de los hechos se han trasladado cinco patrullas de la policía catalana y cinco unidades del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

Con estos dos ciclistas fallecidos hoy, ya son 97 las personas que han perdido la vida este 2020 en la red viaria catalana. Los ciclistas, al igual que los motoristas y los peatones, forman parte de los colectivos vulnerables, ya que los accidentes con víctimas mortales entre estos han aumentado año tras año.

