Un fallo técnico dejó sin campanadas a decenas de personas que se acercaron a la Plaza del Carmen de Granada para dar la bienvenida al año nuevo. Con todos los preparativos a punto, un error eléctrico dejó en negro la pantalla gigante de la plaza a 40 segundos de la medianoche.
Los asistentes no quisieron quedarse sin tomar las uvas y cantaron ellos mismos las campanadas. Según recoge Granada Hoy, el Ayuntamiento de Granada realizará "las reclamaciones pertinentes a las empresas que no habían verificado el funcionamiento del generador alternativo".
Por el momento, continuarán con las labores de investigación para aclarar lo sucedido. "El Ayuntamiento de Granada lamenta enormemente el perjuicio que ha supuesto el fallo técnico en las campanadas de Nochevieja a todos los asistentes a la celebración en la Plaza del Carmen y quiere trasladar sus más sinceras disculpas por ello", explica en un comunicado.
