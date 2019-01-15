La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp ha registrado un fallo de seguridad que deja expuestas las conversaciones antiguas de sus usuarios guardadas en su historial y que ha afectado a personas después de cambiar de número de teléfono.
Como ha denunciado la desarrolladora de Amazon Abby Fuller a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter, al cambiar de número de teléfono y darlo de alta en WhatsApp, el servicio de mensajería cargó por error el historial de conversaciones de otro usuario.
Según ha asegurado la propia Fuller, se trata de los chats pertenecientes al anterior propietario de su nuevo número de teléfono, lo que puede suponer un potencial fallo de seguridad en la privacidad de WhatsApp.
logged into whatsapp with a new phone number today and the message history from the previous number's owner was right there?! this doesn't seem right.— Abby Fuller (@abbyfuller) 11 de enero de 2019
Los mensajes aparecidos en el terminal de Fuller, además, se mostraban en texto simple, no encriptados, a pesar de que WhatsApp incluye en sus mensajes el cifrado de extremo a extremo para proteger su privacidad.
Este bug se ha producido a pesar de que se trataba de un dispositivo nuevo, así como de una tarjeta SIM nueva y según Fuller, las conversaciones no se restauraron a través de las copias de seguridad que WhatsApp lleva a cabo de manera periódica.
