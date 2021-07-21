Estás leyendo: Las farmacias venderán desde este jueves los test de autodiagnóstico de la covid

Las farmacias venderán desde este jueves los test de autodiagnóstico de la covid

El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este miércoles el real decreto aprobado por el Gobierno, sin fijar ninguna horquilla de precios de estos productos. 

Un farmacéutico enseña un test de antígenos de detección de la covid-19 en una farmacia de Madrid este 20 de julio de 2021.
Un farmacéutico enseña un test de antígenos de detección de la covid-19 en una farmacia de Madrid este 20 de julio de 2021. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

Las farmacias podrán vender desde este jueves sin receta las pruebas de autodiagnóstico de la covid-19, que no tendrán un precio máximo y con las que se quiere favorecer el acceso al mayor número de ciudadanos para aumentar la capacidad diagnóstica del país y frenar la pandemia.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado publica este miércoles el real decreto aprobado por el Gobierno, que entra en vigor este jueves y que regula la venta al público y la publicidad de los productos de autodiagnóstico de la covid-19, sin fijar ninguna horquilla de precios de estos productos.

En concreto, establece que no será necesaria la prescripción en los productos para el diagnóstico del embarazo y de la fertilidad, así como para la determinación de la glucemia, la detección del VIH y la detección de la covid-19.

Además, prohíbe efectuar publicidad dirigida al público de los productos de autodiagnóstico, con excepción de los destinados al diagnóstico del embarazo y de la fertilidad, de la detección del VIH y de la covid-19. Añade que queda prohibido efectuar publicidad dirigida al público de los productos para el diagnóstico genético.

El real decreto justifica la necesidad de "establecer medidas extraordinarias con el fin de facilitar el acceso a la realización de pruebas de autodiagnóstico de la covid-19 y, teniendo en cuenta que la exigencia de prescripción para la venta al público constituiría una importante barrera para su uso, es conveniente incluirlos entre los productos de autodiagnóstico exceptuados de la necesidad de prescripción para su adquisición en farmacias".

