Un fármaco eficaz contra la progresión del cáncer de mama, en ensayo clínico fase III

"Esto quiere decir que sería potencialmente posible que un grupo de estas pacientes puedan curarse", han señalado los investigadores. 

Este sábado un grupo de investigadores del Vall d’Hebron Instituto de Oncología (VHIO) han demostrado, en el congreso de la Sociedad Europea de Oncología Médica (ESMO, por sus siglas en inglés), la existencia de un fármaco eficaz para frenar la progresión de un cáncer de mama agresivo, como es el caso del HER2 positivo con metástasis. 

El Trastuzumab deruxtecan pertenece a esta clase de tratamiento y funciona mediante un anticuerpo que se une a las células tumorales en las que introduce la quimioterapia, con buenos resultados. Es como un "caballo de Troya": engaña a las células cancerígenas para entrar en ellas y, de esta manera, atacarlas.

De acuerdo a los datos que ha presentado el grupo de investigadores del VHIO, el ensayo, denominado DESTINY-Breast 03, se encuentra en fase III y ha evaluado la eficacia de dicho fármaco en pacientes con cáncer de mama HER2 positivo con metástasis y que ya habían recibido tratamientos con anterioridad. 

El 75,8 % de las pacientes que recibieron Trastuzumab deruxtecan se mantienen sin que el cáncer empeore a los 12 meses, frente al 34,1 % en el caso del grupo al que se le administró el tratamiento estándar. Además, en un 16 % de los casos el tumor ha llegado a desaparecer tras la administración del nuevo fármaco.

Este medicamento "ha logrado en un ensayo clínico de cáncer de mama los mejores resultados nunca vistos".

El  director del International Breast Cancer Center (IBCC) e investigador asociado del VHIO, Javier Cortés, ha asegurado que "esto quiere decir que sería potencialmente posible que un grupo de estas pacientes puedan curarse" y augura que esto "supondrá un cambio en el paradigma del tratamiento de estas pacientes", pues este medicamento "ha logrado, en un ensayo clínico de cáncer de mama, los mejores resultados nunca vistos". 

Aunque los resultados del estudio se refieren a pacientes con cáncer de mama HER2 positivo, ya se está trabajando en la posibilidad de emplear este mismo tratamiento en pacientes HER2 negativo e, incluso, en otro tipos de tumores

