El ministerio de Sanidad ha decidio flexibilizar los paseos en fase 1 y fase 2 de manera que hasta 10 personas puedan realizarlos en fase 1 y hasta 15 en fase dos, según han confirmadofuentes de este departamento, que ha publicado una nueva orden en el BOE este sábado 23 de mayo. Toda España estará en fase 1 o fase 2 desde el próximo lunes 25 de mayo.
Esta flexibilización también afecta, por tanto a los menores. "Hoy se han flexibilizado las normas para los paseos con niños y niñas durante la fase 1. Hasta ahora sólo podían salir acompañados de un adulto. A partir del lunes podrán pasear con dos adultos si se quiere, manteniendo las medidas de seguridad", ha tuiteado el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón.
Así lo refleja la orden publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) por la que se se modifican diversas órdenes para una mejor gestión de la emergencia sanitaria en aplicación del Plan para la transición hacia una nueva normalidad.
La publicación introduce una nueva disposición adicional para la flexibilización para los desplazamientos de la población infantil y práctica de la actividad física no profesional.
Por ello, tras la entrada en vigor de esta orden, dejan de ser aplicación a los desplazamientos de la población infantil y a la práctica de la actividad física no profesional las limitaciones respectivamente previstas en los artículos 3.1 de la Orden SND/370/2020, de 25 de abril, y 2.3 de la Orden SND/380/2020, de 30 de abril.
