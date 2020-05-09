Estás leyendo: El rey presidirá un gran acto de homenaje a las víctimas del coronavirus

El acto tendrá lugar una vez que toda España haya superado las diversas fases de la desescalada y se encuentre en disposición sanitaria para organizarlo, según ha informado el presidente, Pedro Sánchez, en rueda de prensa. 

El rey presidirá un gran acto homenaje en memoria de las víctimas del coronavirus una vez que toda España haya superado las diversas fases de la desescalada y se encuentre en disposición sanitaria para organizarlo.

Ha sido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, quien ha informado de ese acto en la conferencia de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras publicarse las normas que regirán para los territorios que a partir del próximo lunes pasarán a la fase 1 de la desescalada.

Sánchez ya había avanzado que habría en su momento un acto en recuerdo de los fallecidos por la pandemia y este sábado ha confirmado que será Felipe VI quien lo presida.

Ha vuelto a expresar sus condolencias por todas y cada una de las víctimas y ha subrayado: "Esas vidas que hemos perdido nos pesan mucho". Además del acto que presidirá el jefe del Estado, Sánchez ha recordado que, tal y como avanzó en el Congreso, cuando casi todo el país se encuentre en la fase 1 el Consejo de Ministros decretará luto oficial por los fallecidos. Cree que es el momento adecuado porque las banderas ondearán a media asta cuando las calles recuperen su tránsito y los edificios públicos vuelvan a ser utilizados.

