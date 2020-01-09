Público
Ferraz Miembros de Hogar Social irrumpen en la sede del PSOE exigiendo ayudas para los "nacionales"

Saltan los tornos de acceso a la sede y se atrincheran en el hall de entrada en protesta por el desalojo llevado a cabo esta mañana del edificio que tenían okupado en pleno barrio de Malasaña. 

Algunos de las personas convocadas por Hogar Social en la sede central del PSOE en la calle Ferraz de Madrid. (PÚBLICO)

Miembros del colectivo Hogar Social han irrumpido este jueves en la sede del PSOE en la calle Ferraz para exigir ayudas sociales para nacionales españoles, han informado fuentes socialistas.

Al entrar de golpe, saltaron los tornos de acceso a la sede y se atrincheraron en el hall de entrada. Efectivos de la Policía Municipal de Madrid, avisados por el partido, se disponían a desalojarles a primera hora de esta tarde, han precisado las mismas fuentes.

En su cuenta en Twitter, el PSOE ha compartido un vídeo sobre el incidente y ha avisado a este tipo de colectivos de ultraderecha que no conseguirán amedrentar a los socialistas, que son y seguirán siendo "el dique de contención ante la extrema derecha".

Los miembros de Hogar Social Madrid (HSM) se habían apostado en la sede del PSOE en Ferraz para hacer una sentada en protesta por el desalojo llevado a cabo esta mañana del edificio que tenían okupado en la calle Cristino Martos, en pleno barrio de Malasaña, desde noviembre de 2018.

Sobre el desalojo de este jueves, la portavoz de Hogar Social Madrid, Melisa Domínguez, ha afirmado a Europa Press que había 26 personas en el interior y ha criticado que "ahora se quedan en la calle" en plena "ola de frío" y "sin que nadie les vaya a atender".

Además, ha asegurado que "curiosamente" el desalojo de este inmueble, de titularidad estatal, se produce tras "48 horas de la conformación del nuevo Gobierno" central de PSOE y Podemos, por lo que "obviamente" aprecia una "intencionalidad política" en su lanzamiento.

Domínguez también ha explicado que los agentes les han transmitido que la intervención se produce en el marco de un procedimiento abierto por usurpación y que derivará "en un juicio".

