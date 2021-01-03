Estás leyendo: La Policía desaloja en Madrid una fiesta ilegal en una sauna con 300 personas

Los agentes municipales recibieron varias quejas de los vecinos debido a que el evento ilegal no respetaba las normas sanitarias vigentes. Han sido propuestas para sanción 22 personas.

Imagen de dos agentes de la Policía. - Policía Municipal de Madrid
La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha desalojado una sauna en el centro de la capital donde había 300 personas celebrando una fiesta ilegal, y en la que los agentes han propuesto para sanción a 22 clientes por incumplir las medidas sanitarias.

La intervención se realizó el pasado viernes, 1 de enero, a las 14.20 horas, cuando la Policía recibió varias quejas vecinales de que se estaba celebrando una fiesta con exceso de aforo en un establecimiento. Una patrulla se desplazó hasta la sauna, ubicada en la calle del Norte, en el distrito de Centro, y encontraron a muchas personas en el interior del local, bastantes de ellas sin mascarilla, fumando y sin guardar la distancia de seguridad, detalla la Policía Municipal este domingo.

Los responsables del establecimiento también habían instalado una barra donde dispensaban bebidas alcohólicas en una fiesta que no se sabe a qué hora había comenzado.

Los agentes desalojaron sin incidentes el establecimiento y propusieron para sanción a 22 clientes por incumplir las medidas sanitarias. Los dueños del local no presentaron licencia de funcionamiento y por ello se abrió una acta de la Ley de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas (LEPAR) por exceso de aforo y por la actividad que estaban desarrollando.

