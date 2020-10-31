Estás leyendo: La Policía desaloja este viernes 105 fiestas, 22 botellones y 16 locales de ocio en Madrid

La Policía desaloja este viernes 105 fiestas, 22 botellones y 16 locales de ocio en Madrid

Este es el balance de la primera noche del puente de Todos los Santos en la capital en el que están en vigor las restricciones para evitar la propagación del coronavirus.

Local saltándose las restricciones sanitarias. - EFE
Local saltándose las restricciones sanitarias. — EFE

Los agentes municipales han realizado estas intervenciones en diversos establecimientos de ocio al localizar un número de personas superior al permitido y al no hacerse tampoco uso de mascarillas ni de otras medidas de seguridad ante la covid-19.

La intervención más destacada tuvo lugar en un local de ocio nocturno del distrito de Ciudad Lineal en el que, pasada la una y media de la madrugada, seguía funcionando la música, con gente en el interior y las puertas cerradas. Al no obedecer los requerimientos de los efectivos de seguridad para que abrieran y poder proceder al desalojo, los agentes tuvieron que solicitar el apoyo de los bomberos para su apertura.

Los propietarios finalmente abrieron cuando escucharon la radial con la que se iba a abrir la puerta, según las fuentes. Dentro había seis personas consumiendo bebidas, sin guardar medidas de seguridad, a los que se identificó y denunció.

Para esta noche hay programado un incremento de la vigilancia en Madrid para evitar que se produzcan fiestas ilegales por el día de 'Halloween'. Desde finales de julio hay desplegado un dispositivo especial para evitar los botellones, al que se le ha sumado el control de fiestas ilegales en domicilios y locales por la entrada en vigor de las distintas órdenes de las autoridades sanitarias.

Para llevar a cabo estas funciones, en los últimos meses, se ha doblado el número de agentes. El pasado fin de semana este cuerpo desalojó 300 fiestas privadas, celebradas en domicilios o en locales que superaban la hora de cierre, y localizaron un botellón en Madrid Río donde había 300 jóvenes.

