MADRID
Los dos detenidos por organizar la 'rave' de fin de año, que se celebró en Llinars de Vallès (Barcelona) durante 40 horas, han sido puestos en libertad. Tendrán que comparecer periódicamente en el juzgado por los presuntos delitos de resistencia a la autoridad y desobediencia.
Los dos supuestos organizadores que fueron detenidos por los Mossos son una chica holandesa de 29 años y un chico de Tarragona de 22. Además de los delitos por los que se les acusa, se enfrentan a una sanción administrativa de hasta 600.000 euros por incumplir la normativa anti-covid-19.
La Consellería de Interior requirió el pasado sábado a la Fiscalía que se pronunciara para que determinara si los organizadores de la fiesta pudieron cometer también un delito contra la salud pública, si bien por el momento la causa se mantiene abierta por resistencia a la autoridad y desobediencia.
En la fiesta se identificaron a 215 asistentes, la mayoría extranjeros, que pueden ser sancionados con multas de hasta 3.000 euros por saltarse las medidas contra la pandemia. En el desalojo de la nave en la que se celebraba la fiesta, los Mossos practicaron 61 pruebas de alcoholemia, que dieron negativo, y una de consumo de droga, que dio positivo.
También levantaron 30 actas por los vehículos estacionados en las inmediaciones con documentación caducada, algunos también la ITV, y decomisaron todos los equipos electrónicos y de sonido que se usaron en la fiesta.
