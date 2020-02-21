Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide nueve años de prisión a un acusado de compartir 30.000 archivos pedófilos

La Fiscalía pide nueve años de prisión a un acusado de compartir 30.000 archivos pedófilos

El hombre será juzgado este lunes en la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid por el delito de posesión y difusión de pornografía infantil.

Imagen de archivo de una agente de policía investigando caso de pornografía infantil | Policía Nacional
Imagen de archivo de una agente de policía investigando caso de pornografía infantil | Policía Nacional

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

La Fiscalía pide en sus conclusiones provisionales nueve años de cárcel para un hombre al que se le intervinieron 30.000 imágenes y más de 250 vídeos de pornografía infantil que distribuía y adquiría a través de internet.

Iván I.S. será juzgado este lunes en la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid por el delito de posesión y difusión de pornografía infantil por el que la Fiscalía solicita nueve años de prisión, diez de libertad vigilada y la obligación de participar en programas orientativos de educación sexual durante cuatro años de los que pase en la cárcel.

Según señala el escrito de acusación, el acusado desde al menos el 3 de septiembre de 2015 al 15 de junio de 2016, cuando fue detenido, había poseído, descargado y difundido material pedófilo que compartía con otros usuarios a través de internet.

A raíz de la entrada y registro en el domicilio de Iván I.S se intervinieron varios dispositivos informáticos como ordenadores y discos duros, donde además se localizaron varios archivos de pornografía infantil que estaban en proceso de descarga.

Se le requisaron 20.000 imágenes y más de 250 vídeos

En total al acusado se le requisaron 20.000 imágenes y más de 250 vídeos, así como 150 archivos comprimidos que contenían más de 200.000 ficheros de los que se han recuperado más de 10.000 archivos de pornografía infantil.

Según explica el Ministerio Público, entre estas imágenes "especialmente degradantes" aparecen no sólo adolescentes sino también bebés de meses y niños muy pequeños entre aproximadamente 4 y 7 años "en múltiples posados eróticos y realizando actos sexuales".

