La Policía Nacional ha detenido a 17 personas y otras nueve más han sido investigadas, en una macrooperación internacional contra la pornografía infantil en la que han sido detenidas un total de 33 personas en once países de tres continentes diferentes.
La mayoría de los detenidos e investigados son menores de edad, y se les acusa de almacenar y distribuir pornografía infantil a través de una aplicación de mensajería instantánea. Las detenciones se han llevado a cabo en las provincias de Las Palmas, Madrid, Valladolid, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Murcia, València, Palencia, La Rioja, Cuenca y Salamanca, mientras que los investigados residen en Madrid, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Alicante y Valencia.
Según informa la Policía en un comunicado, compartían material pedófilo junto a otros contenidos de violencia extrema, llegando a elaborar "stickers" en los que se observaba como menores de edad muy pequeños eran abusados sexualmente.
La operación Chemosh, que ha durado 26 meses, ha sido llevada a cabo por la Unidad Central de Ciberdelincuencia de la PolicíaNacional en colaboración con Interpol, EUROPOL y los cuerpos policiales de Costa Rica, Ecuador, Francia, Guatemala, India, Italia, Pakistán, Perú, Reino Unido y Siria.
