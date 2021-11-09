Estás leyendo: Francia exigirá una tercera dosis para mayores de 65 años

Público
Público

Francia exigirá una tercera dosis para mayores de 65 años

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, se ha dirigido a los 6 millones de franceses que todavía no se han vacunado y les ha invitado a hacerlo en un momento en el que la incidencia semanal del covid alcanza ya el 40%.

El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, se dirige a la nación para fomentar la vacunación, a 9 de noviembre de 2021.
El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, se dirige a la nación para fomentar la vacunación, a 9 de noviembre de 2021. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

París

Actualizado:

En Francia será necesaria una tercera dosis de vacuna anticovid para los mayores de 65 años y personas vulnerables para renovar el pase sanitario, una suerte de código QR que se genera con la pauta completa de vacunación y que es obligatorio para entrar en lugares públicos. 

Así lo ha comunicado, a través de una intervención televisada, el presidente francés Emmanuel Macron, que ha detallado también que la nueva norma entra en vigor desde el 15 de diciembre. 

Durante su alocución, Macron se ha dirigido a los 6 millones de franceses que todavía no se han vacunado, les ha invitado a hacerlo en un momento en el que la incidencia semanal del covid alcanza ya el 40%. "Esa cifra es una señal de alerta, unida al aumento de las hospitalizaciones", ha lamentado Macron.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público