madridActualizado:
El secretario general del Frente Polisario, Brahim Ghali, abandonará España esta noche en un avión oficial argelino desde el aeropuerto de Pamplona para regresar a Argelia.
Ghali ha abandonado sobre las 21.30 horas el Hospital San Pedro en Logroño, donde estaba ingresado desde el 18 de abril, para ser tratado de covid-19, después de que el juez haya rechazado imponerle medidas cautelares.
El aterrizaje del avión está previsto para las 00:40 horas y abandonará territorio español una hora después, según informa Cadena SER.
Ghali ha reivindicado a través de su oficina su decisión de "cooperar" con la Justicia y ha respondido a las preguntas que le ha formulado la Audiencia Nacional española.
Según un comunicado de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática, esta decisión de cooperar y responder positivamente ante la Justicia, "expresa la voluntad del pueblo saharaui y su dirección política, de reconocer la supremacía del Derecho y el apego a los principios de la justicia".
El ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, ha asegurado que la "atención humanitaria" al secretario general del Polisario, Brahim Ghali, "ha concluido" y ha aclarado que saldrá en las "próximas horas y momentos".
"No tiene más sentido que permanezca en España. La atención humanitaria ha concluido", ha asegurado en una entrevista en TVE.
