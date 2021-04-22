Estás leyendo: El líder del Frente Polisario, trasladado a España por "razones humanitarias"

Sahara El líder del Frente Polisario, trasladado a España por "razones humanitarias"

Las fuentes diplomáticas han asegurado que Brahim Ghali se encuentra en España por "razones estrictamente humanitarias", sin entrar en más detalles.

Brahim Ghali, secretario general del Frente Polisario en una imagen de archivo. EFE.

El secretario general del Frente Polisario, Brahim Ghali, ha sido trasladado a España por "razones humanitarias", según han confirmado fuentes diplomáticas, horas después de que la revista francesa internacional Jeune Afrique informase de un supuesto ingreso en un hospital de Logroño.

Las fuentes diplomáticas consultadas por Europa Press han asegurado que Ghali, líder de la autoproclamada República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD), se encuentra en España por "razones estrictamente humanitarias", sin entrar en más detalles.

La Presidencia de la RASD ha confirmado en un comunicado que Ghali se ha contagiado de coronavirus, pero su estado de salud "no es motivo de preocupación y "sigue recuperándose en forma favorable". En este sentido, ha señalado que lleva varios días en tratamiento, aunque no ha aclarado dónde.

Las distintas versiones sobre la salud de Ghali se producen apenas unas semanas después de que saliera a luz un rumor que se aseguraba que el responsable había resultado herido durante una acción militar a lo largo del muro de separación levantado por Marruecos en la antigua colonia española del Sahara Occidental.

Jeune Afrique señaló que Ghali había sido ingresado primero, a causa del cáncer, en un hospital de la ciudad meridional argelina de Tindouf, próxima a los campamentos de refugiados, donde recibió la visita del jefe del Ejército argelino, Said Chengriha, quien le acompañó durante las negociaciones para su supuesto traslado fallido a Alemania y después a Logroño, la capital de La Rioja, unos 300 kilómetros al norte de Madrid.

