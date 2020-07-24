Estás leyendo: El movimiento 'Fridays for Future' retomará sus protestas en defensa del clima a partir de septiembre

Público
Público

Juventud por el Clima El movimiento 'Fridays for Future' retomará sus protestas en defensa del clima a partir de septiembre

Las organizaciones en defensa del clima han acordado reanudar las protestas climáticas el próximo 25 de septiembre en un Global Action Day con medidas de higiene preventivas.

Manifestación de Juventud por el Clima./ Fridays For Future
Manifestación de Juventud por el Clima./ Fridays For Future

Madrid

Actualizado:

El movimiento juvenil conocido como Fridays for Future (FFF), que desde 2019 ha iniciado una nueva revolución en defensa del clima, ha anunciado que se reanudarán las protestas a nivel mundial el próximo 25 de septiembre. 

Lo han denominado el Global Action Day, y señalan que "de una forma u otra" cada país podrá realizar acciones en defensa del clima cumpliendo con las medidas de higiene y seguridad de cada país, aunque no sean las masivas manifestaciones y sentadas que poblaban cada viernes previo al estado de alarma. 

En España encabezará las manifestaciones Juventud por el Clima y, aunque aun desconocen cómo será su vuelta a las andadas, aseguran que contarán con "todas las medidas higiénicas necesarias" y según fuentes de la organización, ya han tenido en cuenta factores como las "distancias de seguridad, dispensador de gel alcohólico y mascarillas" en otras movilizaciones post-cuarentena. 

De todas formas, el estado de alarma no ha supuesto una paralización de la acción por el clima, pues viernes tras viernes se han llevado a cabo convocatorias a través de redes sociales bajo el hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline.

Agenda climática

En el comunicado, las organizaciones aseguran que "incluso en el peor escenario para la salud pública vivido hasta ahora, la crisis climática no se detiene", por lo que exigen medidas "para reducir las emisiones mundiales de gases de efecto invernadero de manera sostenible".

Las peticiones prioritarias en su vuelta a las calles se mantienen, según fuentes de Juventud por el Clima. "Básicamente que se cumpla con lo firmado en el Acuerdo de París", han señalado, que desde 2015 establece el primer acuerdo universal sobre el cambio climático con intención de evitar la subida de temperatura de 1,5 grados centígrados a finales de este siglo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público