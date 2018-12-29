La Fundación La Caixa recupera su nombre original para proyectar su compromiso social

"El que fue el fundador, en 1904, de la Caja de Pensiones para la Vejez y de Ahorros, Francesc Moragas, solía simplificar en sus textos el nombre de la entidad con dos palabras, enfatizadas siempre en mayúsculas: LA CAIXA", ha explicado Isidro Fainé, presidente de la Fundación Bancaria la Caixa.
Más de 100 años después, la Fundación ha querido recuperar su nombre original para reforzar y proyectar su compromiso social. Un espíritu del que no se han querido desprender desde sus inicios.
En concreto, la Caixa ha contado con un presupuesto de 520 millones de euros destinados a acción social, investigación, educación y divulgación cultural durante 2018. Algo que ha impulsado más de 50.000 iniciativas que ha tenido más de 12 millones de beneficiarios.
Las previsiones para este 2019 establecen un aumento en el presupuesto destinado a compromiso social. Alcanzará los 545 millones de euros, que incluye 530 millones de presupuesto recurrente y una partida extraordinaria de 15 millones destinados a reforzar el apoyo a la investigación biomédica, a la construcción de CaixaForum Valencia y a la renovación de la sala permanente de CosmoCaixa.
