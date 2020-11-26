La Generalitat sanciona a un hospital que no informó al juez del maltrato a una asesinada

barcelona
El departamento de Salud de la Generalitat ha sancionado al Instituto Catalán de la Salud (ICS) porque el Hospital de Bellvitge no envió a los juzgados el informe médico de lesiones de una mujer maltratada, vecina de El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona), que meses después fue asesinada por su pareja.
La víctima, Yúlia S., de 36 años, acudió en junio de 2019 a este centro público dependiente del ICS por una fractura de costilla, causada por una posible agresión de malos tratos, cuyo informe no llegó al juzgado aunque, según sus abogadas, el hospital debía enviarlo incluso en el caso de que la mujer no haya presentado una denuncia.
"Desde Salud se tramitó un expediente sancionador al ICS (empresa pública a la cual está vinculada este hospital), ya que se cometió el error de no enviar el parte médico de lesiones al juzgado. Se trata de una sanción económica y del compromiso de mejorar los circuitos de detección y denuncia de lesiones por violencia machista y de género", ha explicado el departamento. Meses después de la visita al hospital, el dos de diciembre, Yúlia fue asesinada con un arma blanca por su pareja, que se entregó a la Policía horas más tarde.
